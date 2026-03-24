Russia Launches Low-Orbit Satellites As It Prepares Elon Musk's Starlink Rival

Russia has taken a fresh step toward building its own satellite internet network, launching 16 low-Earth orbit satellites as part of a broader plan to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink system.

The satellites were deployed by Russian aerospace firm Bureau 1440, marking the first batch of operational spacecraft in what is expected to become a large-scale broadband constellation.

From Experiment to Service

According to the company, this launch represents a transition from testing to actual service development. “The launch of the first devices… is a transition from experiment to the creation of a communication service,” the company said in a statement.

The satellites are part of the “Rassvet” constellation, designed to deliver high-speed internet using low-Earth orbit infrastructure, similar to how Starlink operates.

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Still Far Behind Starlink

Despite the progress, Russia has a long way to go. Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has built a massive lead since launching its first operational satellites in 2019 and now has more than 10,000 satellites in orbit.

In comparison, Russia’s effort is still at an early stage, with just the first operational batch now in space.

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The roadmap ahead is aggressive. Bureau 1440 plans to scale the constellation significantly over the next few years, with hundreds of satellites expected to be deployed to enable global coverage.

A Revival Attempt in Space

The move also reflects Russia’s attempt to reassert itself in space-based communications.

The Soviet Union once led the early space race, launching Sputnik in 1957 and sending the first human into orbit in 1961. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia’s space programme struggled with funding constraints, management issues, and declining influence.

The new satellite initiative signals a push to rebuild capabilities in a domain now dominated by private players and Western technology.

The Bigger Picture

This is not just about internet access.

Satellite constellations like Starlink have evolved into critical infrastructure, supporting everything from remote connectivity to military communications. That has made them strategically important, especially in geopolitical contexts.