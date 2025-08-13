Sam Altman Announces New GPT-5 Features: Model Selection, Rate Limits, and Personality Tweaks

Just days after unveiling GPT-5, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced several new updates aimed at giving users more control and improving the AI’s performance overall.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman said users can now choose between three response modes: Auto, Fast and Thinking, for GPT-5. “Auto” remains the default, but the other options let people prioritise speed or deeper reasoning.

The latest update also sets new rate limits. Users can send 3,000 messages per week using GPT-5 Thinking. After that, they will have extra access through GPT-5 Thinking mini. The context limit for GPT-5 Thinking is now 196,000 tokens, allowing for much longer conversations and documents.

In response to user feedback, the GPT-4o is back in the model picker for all paid users. A new toggle in ChatGPT’s web settings will let subscribers see additional models like o3,4.1, and GPT-5 Thinking mini. The more powerful GPT-4.5 remains exclusive to Pro users due to high computing costs.

Altman also revealed that work is underway to make GPT-5’s personality feel “warmer” without being overly chatty, a balance users said they want. He hinted at future customisation options so that people can set their preferred personality style.

The announcement follows a rough first week for GPT-5. In a Reddit post, Altman admitted the model “felt way dumber” for several hours after an autoswitcher glitch, which is the tool that selects the best AI model for each query, went offline. The issue has been fixed and OpenAI says the model-selection system is now smarter and will show which model is replying.