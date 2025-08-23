Sam Altman Announces OpenAI’s First India Office, Plans Visit Next Month

New Delhi: Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI, has announced that the company will establish its first office in India later this year. Alongside this milestone, Sam Altman revealed that he will be visiting India next month to mark the company’s expansion plans.

Taking to X, Altman wrote, “We are opening our first office in India later this year! And I’m looking forward to visiting next month.”

Altman highlighted that India has emerged as one of the most significant markets for OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT. He shared that ChatGPT’s user base in India has grown fourfold over the past year, underscoring the rapid adoption of AI tools across the nation. “AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch. ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year and we are excited to invest much more in India!” he said.

Reports indicate that India is now the second-largest market for OpenAI in terms of user numbers. The company has already been registered as a legal entity in the country and has begun building a local team to support its operations.

The move comes at a time when OpenAI has introduced its most affordable subscription plan yet in India, priced at $4.60 per month. With nearly one billion internet users, India is expected to play a critical role in the company’s global growth strategy.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways & Information Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, welcomed the development. In a post on X, he wrote,“Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI.”