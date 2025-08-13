Sam Altman vs Elon Musk Heats Up: 5 Times Silicon Valley Fights Got Personal and Public

Who says the entertainment industry has a monopoly on high-voltage drama? Silicon Valley's billionaires have been treating us to front-row seats at their own soap operas for years, with tweets, interviews, and occasionally lawsuits. The current beef pits Elon Musk and Sam Altman against each other, and it's getting personal.

Here's a peek at their latest feud and four more tech rivalries that demonstrate the world of code and chips is no less fierce than the most popular celebrity feud.

1. Sam Altman vs Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has accused Apple of antitrust violations. He claims the iPhone maker is blocking rival AI apps, including his xAI’s Grok, from topping the App Store charts while favouring partner OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Musk went further. He threatened lawsuits and called OpenAI CEO Sam Altman "a liar" when Altman posted that Musk employs his social media platform X for his own benefit and against rivals. Musk called Altman a liar over his remarks. To put it into perspective, Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 before his departure in 2018, and since then has been an ongoing cold war between the two.

2. Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk

The war of social media monarchs became something out of a UFC commercial in 2023. After Meta rolled out Threads, a direct competitor to X, Musk mocked Mark Zuckerberg on the internet, even making a joke about a "cage fight." Zuckerberg fired back with a "send me location" tweet. The scrap never materialised, but the trash-talking persisted, with Musk ridicule Meta's data practices and Zuckerberg accusing Musk of being “all talk.”

3. Steve Jobs vs Eric Schmidt

Former friends and allies, Apple's Steve Jobs and Google's then-CEO Eric Schmidt, fell out over Android. Jobs was betrayed, famously declaring Android a "stolen product" and promising to unleash a "thermonuclear" effort to kill it. Schmidt, a former member of Apple's board of directors, stood up for Google's mobile OS as innovation. This tension led to years of litigation and intense competition between iOS and Android.

"I will spend my last dying breath if I need to, and I will spend every penny of Apple's $40 billion in the bank, to right this wrong," Jobs then told media. “I'm going to destroy Android, because it's a stolen product. I'm willing to go thermonuclear war on this.”

4. Elon Musk vs Jeff Bezos

The space race is not just NASA vs rockets; it's also Musk vs Bezos. SpaceX and Blue Origin have traded lawsuits, public jabs, and even memes. Musk charged Bezos with attempting to stall SpaceX via legal action, while Bezos' camp has called out SpaceX's safety record. Even in interviews, the two can't help but take veiled swipes at each other's plans for humanity's future in space.

5. Steve Jobs vs Bill Gates

The classic tech rivalry that defined contemporary computing. Jobs and Gates began as colleagues, but tensions escalated when Microsoft released Windows, which Jobs saw as an imitation of the Mac interface. Gates insisted that both borrowed from Xerox PARC research. They went back and forth between insults and admiration, ultimately making up publicly, but not before decades of acrimonious competition between Apple and Microsoft.