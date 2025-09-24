Samsung Announces AI Home Connected Ecosystem for Home Appliances

Samsung has introduced Samsung AI Home at its flagship store in Mumbai, presenting a connected living ecosystem that links appliances, devices, and services with a focus on convenience, efficiency, and security.

Commenting on the launch of AI Home, JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “Our three R&D centres in India are shaping exciting AI innovations here and taking them to the world. This launch reflects our deep commitment to shaping future lifestyles of millions of Indian families with meaningful and safer technologies.”

Vision of Future Living

Samsung AI Home is based on a model where intelligence is distributed across screens, appliances, and services rather than confined to individual devices. The system is built on three pillars: Samsung’s AI capabilities, its device range, and a secure ecosystem.

The platform enables homes to respond to user needs. Lights turn on upon arrival, air conditioners adjust for sleep, washing machines recommend cycles, and TVs queue up shows.

Ambient Intelligence

The ecosystem learns from user behaviour and the environment. Air conditioners align with sleep patterns, refrigerators suggest meals, and SmartThings-enabled devices work in sync.

Cohesive AI Across Devices

Samsung AI Home brings connected use cases across categories:

• Galaxy AI supports productivity and wellness.

• Vision AI on TVs enables natural language commands and content suggestions.

• Bespoke AI appliances streamline household tasks.

• A unified interface through the Samsung SmartThings App connects Samsung devices and partner products.

Core Experiences

Samsung structures AI Home around four areas:

• Ease: Automates lighting, temperature, and routines.

• Care: Offers sleep settings, wellness tracking, and nutrition support.

• Save: Reduces energy consumption through SmartThings Energy.

• Secure: Protects data via Samsung Knox Vault and Knox Matrix.