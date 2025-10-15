Samsung Confirms Launch Date for Project Moohan XR Headset - Coming October 21

Following months of speculation and shifting launch rumours, Samsung has officially confirmed that its first extended reality (XR) headse,t codenamed Project Moohan, will debut on October 21 during the company’s Galaxy Event.

The event will kick off at 10 PM ET and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, giving fans and tech enthusiasts around the world a front-row seat to what could be one of the biggest moments in Samsung’s hardware lineup this year.

Project Moohan XR headset will mark Samsung’s comeback into the immersive tech space after several years away from virtual reality. The company’s last major foray into this field was with its Gear VR headset, developed in partnership with Oculus, which was powered by smartphones.

This time, things are very different. Project Moohan is said to be a standalone Android-based XR headset meaning it won’t need to be tethered to a phone or PC. It’s being co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, two of Samsung’s closest tech partners. Google is reportedly handling the software side, providing a new version of Android XR, while Qualcomm is supplying a powerful next-gen Snapdragon chip optimized for mixed reality.

Samsung has said that the Project Moohan XR headset will run on the Android XR platform that is “optimised with AI embedded right from the start."

While Samsung hasn’t shared full specs yet, leaks and developer whispers suggest that Project Moohan will combine virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in one device. This means users will be able to both explore fully immersive 3D worlds and interact with digital elements layered over the real world, similar to what Apple’s Vision Pro promises.

The headset is rumoured to feature dual 4K micro OLED displays, advanced hand tracking, eye tracking, and a sleek, lightweight design. Samsung could also bundle it with Galaxy ecosystem integration, allowing users to sync seamlessly with Galaxy phones, tablets, and watches.

The timing of Samsung’s launch is no coincidence. Apple’s Vision Pro has reignited interest in spatial computing, and Meta continues to refine its Quest line of VR headsets. With Project Moohan, Samsung wants to prove that it can build a device that’s not only powerful but also accessible and Android-friendly.