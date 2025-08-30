Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Debuts in India With 6 Years of Software Support, Costs Under ₹19,000

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has arrived in India weeks after it went on sale in the UK. The new Galaxy A17 5G brings six years of software updates and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display, both of which are rare in the sub-₹20,000 price category. The smartphone also includes AI features, including access to Gemini Live and Google’s Circle to Search functionality.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G price in India

According to the Samsung website, the Galaxy A17 5G has three configurations. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs ₹18,999. The higher model has 8GB of RAM, but two storage options: the 128GB unit is priced at ₹20,499 and the 256GB variant at ₹23,499. Amazon has also listed the phone on its platform at the same prices, but customers choosing to buy the Galaxy A17 5G from Samsung’s online store will be eligible for various launch offers, including a ₹1,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank and SBI credit card users.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G on both SIM cards, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone does not support external storage, but you get up to 256GB of space on the phone. Samsung’s new Galaxy A17 5G runs Android 15-based One UI 7, but the latest Android 16-based One UI 8 will be available in future. The company will offer software support on the Galaxy A17 5G for up to six years, but how many of them will be reserved for Android OS upgrades is unclear.