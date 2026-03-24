Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Soon: This Is What They May Cost

Samsung is gearing up to refresh its mid-range lineup in India, with the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 expected to launch soon. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed pricing yet, multiple leaks now give a fairly clear idea of where both phones could land.

Expected Prices in India

An early hands-on video on YouTube appears to have revealed the Vietnam prices of the upcoming phones. The Galaxy A57 could be priced at around VND 12,490,000 (roughly ₹44,400) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Galaxy A37 may start at VND 10,990,000 (roughly ₹39,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

European pricing leaks suggest a similar trend, with the A37 expected to start around ₹47,000 and the A57 going up to ₹65,000 depending on the configuration. Taken together, this places both devices firmly in the upper mid-range segment, with the A57 pushing closer to premium territory.

What the Leaked Pricing Tells You

If the leaked pricing holds, Samsung appears to be pushing the A-series further up the ladder.

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The Galaxy A37 is likely to sit around the ₹40,000–₹45,000 range in India, while the Galaxy A57 could start above ₹45,000 depending on configuration. That’s a noticeable jump from previous generations and suggests Samsung is betting on brand value, software support, and incremental upgrades rather than aggressive pricing.

Launch Timeline

Samsung has already teased a new Galaxy A-series launch in India, scheduled for March 25, where these two devices are expected to debut.

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What the Leaks Suggest

Both smartphones are expected to feature a familiar design, including a flat display, a centrally placed punch-hole camera, and a vertical triple camera setup.

On the hardware side:

Galaxy A57 could be powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset Galaxy A37 is likely to use the Exynos 1480 Both may feature 50MP primary cameras and AMOLED displays