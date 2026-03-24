Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Soon: This Is What They May Cost

Updated 24 March 2026 at 16:08 IST

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Soon: This Is What They May Cost

Samsung has already teased a new Galaxy A-series launch in India, scheduled for March 25, where these two devices are expected to debut.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
samsung
Representational image of the Samsung Galaxy A56 launched last year. | Image: Samsung

Samsung is gearing up to refresh its mid-range lineup in India, with the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 expected to launch soon. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed pricing yet, multiple leaks now give a fairly clear idea of where both phones could land.

Expected Prices in India

An early hands-on video on YouTube appears to have revealed the Vietnam prices of the upcoming phones. The Galaxy A57 could be priced at around VND 12,490,000 (roughly ₹44,400) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the Galaxy A37 may start at VND 10,990,000 (roughly ₹39,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

European pricing leaks suggest a similar trend, with the A37 expected to start around ₹47,000 and the A57 going up to ₹65,000 depending on the configuration. Taken together, this places both devices firmly in the upper mid-range segment, with the A57 pushing closer to premium territory.

What the Leaked Pricing Tells You

If the leaked pricing holds, Samsung appears to be pushing the A-series further up the ladder.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A37 is likely to sit around the ₹40,000–₹45,000 range in India, while the Galaxy A57 could start above ₹45,000 depending on configuration. That’s a noticeable jump from previous generations and suggests Samsung is betting on brand value, software support, and incremental upgrades rather than aggressive pricing.

Launch Timeline

Samsung has already teased a new Galaxy A-series launch in India, scheduled for March 25, where these two devices are expected to debut.

Advertisement

What the Leaks Suggest

Both smartphones are expected to feature a familiar design, including a flat display, a centrally placed punch-hole camera, and a vertical triple camera setup.

On the hardware side:

  1. Galaxy A57 could be powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset
  2. Galaxy A37 is likely to use the Exynos 1480
  3. Both may feature 50MP primary cameras and AMOLED displays

Performance improvements are expected over their predecessors, but the overall direction remains incremental.

Read more: Apple WWDC 2026 Set for June 8: AI Updates, New Software Tools Take Centre Stage

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 24 March 2026 at 16:08 IST