Updated 29 August 2025 at 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 AI-Powered Laptop Launched
Samsung has announced a new laptop called the Galaxy Book 5 in India, featuring AI features like AI Select.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book 5, its new Copilot+ PC that utilises artificial intelligence-powered features, including AI Photo Remaster and Microsoft Copilot, to enhance productivity and creativity. According to the company, its new laptop also packs its Galaxy AI features, becoming a one-stop solution for users who want AI assistance.
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 price in India
The new Samsung Galaxy Book 5 starts at ₹77,990 for the base configuration. Customers can get a cashback of up to ₹10,000 through bank cards. The laptop will be available from Samsung’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised partner stores, and online platforms. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 comes in a single Grey colour.
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 specifications
Featuring a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 boasts a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display. Customers can choose from chip configurations ranging from Intel Core Ultra 5 to Core Ultra 7, with the latter being the top-end option. According to the company, the Galaxy Book 5 offers 38 per cent “improved graphics performance” compared to the Galaxy Book 4. It houses a 12 TOPS NPU for fast AI-centric performance, including better handling of features like AI Photo Remaster and AI Select. Users can access Circle to Search on PC, alongside tools such as Transcript Assist. Being a Copilot+ PC, its keyboard includes a dedicated Copilot key for one-touch access to Microsoft's AI assistant.
Samsung has equipped the laptop with Galaxy Connected Experience features for seamless synergy between the Galaxy Book 5 and Galaxy smartphones. As part of this functionality, users get access to features such as multi-control, second screen, and Quick Share, among others. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 houses a 61.2Wh battery, claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of video playback. It also has a “wide range” of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 12:37 IST