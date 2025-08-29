Samsung Galaxy Book 5 AI-Powered Laptop Launched

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book 5, its new Copilot+ PC that utilises artificial intelligence-powered features, including AI Photo Remaster and Microsoft Copilot, to enhance productivity and creativity. According to the company, its new laptop also packs its Galaxy AI features, becoming a one-stop solution for users who want AI assistance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 price in India

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 5 starts at ₹77,990 for the base configuration. Customers can get a cashback of up to ₹10,000 through bank cards. The laptop will be available from Samsung’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised partner stores, and online platforms. The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 comes in a single Grey colour.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 specifications

Featuring a slimmer design than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 boasts a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display. Customers can choose from chip configurations ranging from Intel Core Ultra 5 to Core Ultra 7, with the latter being the top-end option. According to the company, the Galaxy Book 5 offers 38 per cent “improved graphics performance” compared to the Galaxy Book 4. It houses a 12 TOPS NPU for fast AI-centric performance, including better handling of features like AI Photo Remaster and AI Select. Users can access Circle to Search on PC, alongside tools such as Transcript Assist. Being a Copilot+ PC, its keyboard includes a dedicated Copilot key for one-touch access to Microsoft's AI assistant.