Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE With AI Translation, Better ANC Launched

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, its latest pair of truly wireless earbuds, in India. The new Galaxy Buds 3 FE feature the company’s Blade design, Galaxy AI features, and improved active noise cancellation.

Samsung claims that the Buds 3 FE can translate a caller's speech into a preferred language in real-time. At the core of this functionality is the Galaxy AI-powered Galaxy Interpreter app, which works on a connected Galaxy phone to translate calls right in your ears.

“The device gets core innovations and enhancements including advanced active noise cancelling (ANC); while providing improved call quality, battery life and comfort,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE price in India

Available in Black and Grey colours, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE costs ₹12,999. It will go on sale across online and offline stores from next week, alongside offers that the company claims can give you benefits worth ₹4,000 when purchased with an eligible Galaxy smartphone and a bank cashback of ₹3,000.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE specifications

Featuring a matte dual-tone finish with semi-transparent accents, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE stand out from the sea of earbuds. However, it uses the same stem design for controls, allowing you to trigger Galaxy AI features, summon a voice assistant, and manage media playback and volume using a pinch-and-swipe system. The earbuds pack silicone ear tips, available in different sizes.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are deeply integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, allowing instant pairing with Galaxy phones, laptops, and more. The Auto Switch feature detects audio activity and lets you transfer the connection between different Galaxy devices for “uninterrupted listening.” Samsung claims the 1-way dynamic driver delivers “rich, powerful sound with deep bass and clear treble.” It also has enhanced active noise cancellation, ensuring better filtering of environmental noise to your ears. With an IP54 rating, the earbuds are splash- and dust-resistant.