Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched With Exynos Chip, 50MP Cameras: Price in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F36 5G, its new mid-range phone that offers Galaxy AI tools like Object Eraser, Audio Eraser, and Gemini Live using an Exynos processor. The company claims the F36 5G is its slimmest phone in the price segment for better ergonomics, featuring a 50MP camera system on the back.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G comes in three configurations:

— 6GB+128GB is priced at ₹16,499

— 8GB+128GB costs ₹17,999

— 8GB+256GB will be available for ₹20,999

According to Samsung, these are introductory prices for the Galaxy F36 5G, which means all variants will become more expensive later. You can buy the phone in Luxe Violet, Coral Red, and Onyx Black colours with a ₹1,000 instant bank discount offer. The sale starts on July 29.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy F36 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the company’s Vision Booster technology. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the display. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You cannot expand the storage on the phone, so buying cloud storage or backing up data on an external hard drive are your only options. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G runs One UI 7, offering features such as Voice Focus, Quick Share, and Samsung Knox Vault. It will support six generations of Android OS upgrades and security updates.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G features a 50MP triple camera setup on the back. Samsung claims the main camera offers high-resolution and shake-free photos, thanks to support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera app uses Galaxy AI to offer features such as Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions. The phone also supports Circle to Search, which lets you look up anything on the screen by just circling it. The Galaxy F36 5G houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.