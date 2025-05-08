Samsung Galaxy F56 Launched With Exynos Processor, One UI 7

Updated May 8th 2025, 18:00 IST
Samsung has launched the Galaxy F56, its new smartphone that the company claims is the slimmest in the F-series. The Galaxy F56 has highlighted features such as an AMOLED display, an Exynos processor, several years of Android OS upgrades, and triple cameras.
The Galaxy F56 costs ₹25,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and ₹28,999 for the model with 256GB of internal memory. Customers can get an instant ₹2,000 discount on using eligible credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy F56 comes in Green and Violet colours.
Featuring support for 5G on both SIM card slots, the Samsung Galaxy F56 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims the display uses the Vision Booster technology to ensure content looks crisp and sharp under bright sunlight. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Exynos 1480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone does not support expandable storage. It runs One UI 7 with promised Android OS upgrades for six years.
Its photography capabilities come from a triple 50MP system, including a wide sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone uses the Big Pixel Technology, Low Noise Mode, and AI ISP for photography during low-light conditions. The Galaxy F56’s selfie camera houses a 12MP sensor. The cameras support 4K 30fps video recording with 10-bit HDR. The Samsung Galaxy F56 offers Galaxy AI-powered features such as Object Eraser for image editing. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The phone offers Samsung Knox Vault hardware-based security system to keep data safe and secure by isolating it from the rest of the system.
Published May 8th 2025, 18:00 IST