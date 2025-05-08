Samsung Galaxy F56 Launched With Exynos Processor, One UI 7

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F56, its new smartphone that the company claims is the slimmest in the F-series. The Galaxy F56 has highlighted features such as an AMOLED display, an Exynos processor, several years of Android OS upgrades, and triple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy F56 price in India

The Galaxy F56 costs ₹25,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and ₹28,999 for the model with 256GB of internal memory. Customers can get an instant ₹2,000 discount on using eligible credit cards. The Samsung Galaxy F56 comes in Green and Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy F56 specifications

Featuring support for 5G on both SIM card slots, the Samsung Galaxy F56 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims the display uses the Vision Booster technology to ensure content looks crisp and sharp under bright sunlight. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Exynos 1480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone does not support expandable storage. It runs One UI 7 with promised Android OS upgrades for six years.