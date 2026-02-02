Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G India Launch Set for Next Week

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F70e 5G will launch in India on February 9, expanding its Galaxy F-series lineup in the budget 5G segment. The launch follows recent teasers for the broader Galaxy F70 series, which Samsung has framed around a camera-first experience aimed at younger users.

Cameras

Samsung says imaging will sit at the centre of the Galaxy F70e 5G experience. The company has now confirmed a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Display, battery and build

The Galaxy F70e 5G will come with a 120Hz display that reaches up to 800 nits of peak brightness. Samsung’s teaser imagery shows a notch, and the panel is expected to be an LCD. The phone is confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung has also confirmed a leather-like finish on the back, two colour options—Lime Green and Spotlight Blue, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Performance and software support

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Samsung is also claiming an AnTuTu score of 623,000 for the chipset, positioning it as a capable platform for day-to-day 5G usage at this price. On software, the Galaxy F70e 5G will run Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box. Samsung says it will offer 6 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security updates, a support promise that stands out in the under-₹15,000 segment. Connectivity and security features confirmed so far include support for 12 5G bands, Voice Focus, and Knox Vault.

Price and availability

Samsung has already said the Galaxy F70e 5G will be priced under ₹15,000. Sales will take place via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart after the launch, with the exact price expected to be revealed on February 9.