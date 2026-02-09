Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched in India at ₹12,499 With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70e 5G in India as the first phone in its new Galaxy F70 series, targeting buyers shopping in the under-₹15,000 bracket. The phone will go on sale from February 17 on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores, the company said.

Price in India

Samsung is pitching “net effective” pricing, where the Galaxy F70e 5G starts at ₹12,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant, while the 6GB+128GB model is priced at ₹13,999. Samsung also says buyers can get an additional ₹500 “special launch offer” for a limited period.

Display and cameras

At the core is a familiar budget-phone formula: a large screen, a big battery and a primary camera that looks good on paper. The Galaxy F70e 5G gets a 50MP main rear camera with an F1.8 aperture plus a depth sensor for portrait-style background blur, along with an 8MP front camera. Samsung is also highlighting Night Mode and exposure balancing for harsh light conditions. On the front, there is a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and High Brightness Mode for outdoor visibility. The obvious trade-off is resolution: an HD+ panel keeps costs and power draw down, but it won’t look as sharp as FHD+ panels now common above this price.

Battery, performance and durability

Samsung says the phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, claimed to last up to two days, with 25W fast charging. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with a claimed AnTuTu score of 623k+, and Samsung says CPU speeds go up to 2.4GHz, promising up to 10 per cent faster gaming than the previous-gen SoC. Design-wise, Samsung is leaning on a “leather pattern” back finish, a slim 8.2mm body, and an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, with colour options listed as Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue.

Software

Software support is one of the stronger talking points here. Samsung says the Galaxy F70e 5G ships with One UI 8 and will get six generations of OS updates plus six years of security updates. It also includes Samsung Knox Vault with EAL5+ certification, which Samsung says is designed to protect sensitive data against malware and hardware attacks.