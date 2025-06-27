Samsung Galaxy M36 5G With Exynos Processor Launched, Costs Under ₹18,000

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M36 5G, its new smartphone that offers AI features and Android 15-based software for less than ₹18,000. According to the company, the Samsung “packs in a suite of AI innovations,” referring to features such as Gemini Live and Google’s Circle to Search.

“The stylish & durable Galaxy M36 5G complements our consumers’ lifestyle and with the introduction of Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live, we are furthering the democratisation of mobile AI across the Galaxy ecosystem,” said Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G price in India

The new Galaxy M36 5G comes in three configurations:

— 6GB/128GB: ₹16,499

— 8GB/128GB: ₹17,999

— 8GB/256GB: ₹20,999

You can get an instant cashback of ₹1,000 on each variant using an eligible credit card on Samsung’s online store, Amazon, and select retail stores from July 12. The phone has Velvet Black, Serene Green, and Orange Haze colours.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G on both SIM card slots, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the company’s Vision Booster technology, which it claims offers screen legibility outdoors. Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7, which brings new features such as a Now Bar and new widgets for the lock screen and home screen.