Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India, Starts at ₹27,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M56 5G, putting features such as a sAMOLED+ display, triple rear cameras, and the latest Android 15-based software on a smartphone that costs ₹27,999. The new Galaxy M56 5G is also among the thinnest phones in the price segment, measuring 7.8mm. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M56 5G with Galaxy AI features, allowing users to remove distractions in photos.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India

The Galaxy M56 5G costs ₹27,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will go on sale from April 23 on Samsung’s online store and Amazon. Customers can get an instant discount of ₹3,000 on the phone’s purchase. The Galaxy M56 5G is available in Black and Light Green colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G houses a 6.73-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top. Samsung says the display's Vision Booster functionality improves the viewing experience. An octa-core processor powers it, but the company has not specified the name. The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G runs Android 15-based One UI 7, with the company promising six major Android upgrades. The phone packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It does not support external storage, though.