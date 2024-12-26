Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at Discounted Price Online

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone series is just around the corner, with its launch expected towards the January-end. That means the older phones will see a price cut. Last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, is already available at one of the lowest prices currently. Launched in 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is down to under ₹73,000, but it is available only to online buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal on Amazon

Amazon India has cut Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra price down to ₹72,999 from the listed price of ₹1,49,999. This is a flat discount so customers do not need to go for a particular payment method for this. However, there are additional offers, such as no-cost EMI and 5 per cent unlimited cashback for purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon is also offering discounts to customers willing to trade in their old, used phones for the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications