Samsung Galaxy S24 FE To Sell for As Low as ₹34,999: How the Deal Works

Samsung has announced an offer on the mid-range Galaxy S24 FE as part of its Fab Grab Fest. Launched last year, the Galaxy S24 FE, where FE stands for Fan Edition, borrows premium features like a high refresh-rate AMOLED display and the design from the regular Galaxy S24. However, it costs significantly less than the latter, adding to its appeal as the most affordable device in the Galaxy S24 series. The latest discount makes the deal sweeter.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal

In the ongoing sale, Samsung has reduced the Galaxy S24 FE’s price from ₹59,999 to ₹36,999, representing a discount of ₹23,000. Over and above this temporary price cut, the company will let customers save an additional ₹2,000 when they use an Axis Bank. Customers can receive more discounts if they choose to exchange their old, used phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

Display: The Galaxy S24 FE boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a maximum brightness of 1900 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Processor: Powering the Galaxy S24 FE is an octa-core Exynos 2400e chipset, paired with an Xclipse 940 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, without support for expandable storage. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1, but it will soon receive the Android 15-based One UI 7.

Cameras: The Galaxy S24 FE packs a triple camera system, consisting of a 50MP wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Its selfie camera houses a 10MP sensor. While the rear cameras support 8K video recording, the front camera can record up to 4K videos.