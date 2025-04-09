Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Google Pixel 9a: How Do They Compare?

Samsung and Google compete not only in the premium segment but also in the mid-range. While Samsung has a Galaxy S24 FE, Google gives an equal fight with the new Pixel 9a. Both Android phones have premium displays, fast processors, and cameras that will appeal to most buyers. However, which one is better? Here is a quick comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Google Pixel 9a.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Google Pixel 9a: Specifications

Display: While the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a bigger display than the Pixel 9a, the latter offers a brighter screen. The Galaxy S24 FE comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a uses a 6.3-inch full-HD+ P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a 2700-nit peak brightness.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is an octa-core Exynos 2400e chip, paired with an Xclipse 940 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 FE offers up to 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9a rocks the Google Tensor G4 chipset, coupled with a Mali-G715 MP7 GPU. It offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the Galaxy S24 FE comes with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out of the box, it is eligible for the upcoming One UI 7 update. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a is loaded with the Android 15 OS. Both phones support up to seven major Android upgrades.

Cameras: The Galaxy S24 FE has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a uses a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Samsung’s phone can record up to 8K 30fps videos, while the Pixel’s video recording is capped at 4K 60 fps resolution. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 10MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 9a packs a 13MP front-facing camera.

Battery: Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S24 FE with a 4700mAh battery, featuring support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a uses a 5100mAh battery with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Google Pixel 9a: Prices in India