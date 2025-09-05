Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Version Teased Ahead of Launch During Flipkart Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting a new version, replacing the Exynos chip with one of Qualcomm’s top-end processors. Flipkart’s announcement of its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which kicks off on September 23, includes a teaser of a Samsung Galaxy S24 powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The teaser also confirms the upcoming version is already up for pre-orders, with a starting price of ₹75,000.

The Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 will sit next to the Exynos version in India, but it was originally launched last year in select markets like the US and China. Markets like India received the Exynos variant, priced at ₹79,999. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered version will be cheaper, with the base model priced at ₹75,000 and the higher model at ₹80,000. However, whether it will wrest buyers from the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a big question.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, can be easily bought for around ₹75,000, the same price Flipkart says the company is asking for the new Galaxy S24 version. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is undoubtedly more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making the price of the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 slightly unattractive. The Galaxy S25 also has 4GB more RAM than the Galaxy S24.

For what it is worth, Samsung has not said a word on the upcoming model, so maybe there is a solution to this price dilemma. The Exynos version is still available from Samsung’s online store, but it appears to be “out of stock” on Flipkart.