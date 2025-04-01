Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available At ₹10,000 Discount on Flipkart

Updated April 1st 2025, 19:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently down to one of its lowest prices since its launch last year. Customers can get a discount of flat ₹10,000 on the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Flipkart has additional offers to make the deal sweeter. Here is how the deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will work:
Instead of its original price of ₹1,29,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for ₹1,19,999 on Flipkart currently. The discount applies to all colour variants, such as Titanium Violet and Titanium Black, but it is only for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant with 512GB storage is selling for ₹1,29,999 instead after the discount.
Over and above the flat ₹10,000 discount, Flipkart has offers such as 5 per cent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders and up to ₹38,150 off on exchanges.
Samsung’s last year’s top-end phone, Galaxy S24 Ultra, comes with a premium design and solid hardware. Resembling the old Galaxy Note smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a boxy design and supports the S-Pen, tucked into the silo at the bottom. The phone uses titanium for durability and a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for better scratch resistance and reduced reflections. It has a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+ support. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra houses a 200MP main sensor with multi-directional PDAF and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom with OIS, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view. Its selfie camera uses a 12MP sensor with HDR and HDR10+ recording. While the rear cameras can record up to 8K 30fps videos, the front camera’s video recording capabilities are capped at 4K 60fps. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra houses a 5000mAh battery with support of 45W fast charging.
