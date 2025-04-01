Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Available At ₹10,000 Discount on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently down to one of its lowest prices since its launch last year. Customers can get a discount of flat ₹10,000 on the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Flipkart has additional offers to make the deal sweeter. Here is how the deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will work:

Flipkart deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Instead of its original price of ₹1,29,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for ₹1,19,999 on Flipkart currently. The discount applies to all colour variants, such as Titanium Violet and Titanium Black, but it is only for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra variant with 512GB storage is selling for ₹1,29,999 instead after the discount.

Over and above the flat ₹10,000 discount, Flipkart has offers such as 5 per cent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders and up to ₹38,150 off on exchanges.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Samsung’s last year’s top-end phone, Galaxy S24 Ultra, comes with a premium design and solid hardware. Resembling the old Galaxy Note smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a boxy design and supports the S-Pen, tucked into the silo at the bottom. The phone uses titanium for durability and a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for better scratch resistance and reduced reflections. It has a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and HDR10+ support. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.