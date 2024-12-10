Published 18:05 IST, December 10th 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Variants With 3-Year Warranty Support
Samsung has launched the Enterprise Edition of its 2024 flagship phones, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24, giving customers up to three years of device warranty support. As part of the package, enterprise customers also get 12 months of Knox Suite subscription for free, while the next 12 months will be available to buy at a 50 per cent discount.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition also pack up to seven years of continuous firmware upgrades, including new Android versions, which the company says "fosters a secure environment" for businesses.
By ensuring data security, long-term device support, and fast deployment, these devices empower enterprises and give business leaders greater visibility, control, and confidence over their mobile fleets. Our goal is to enable businesses leverage technology seamlessly, securely, and sustainably, driving India’s enterprise business growth,” said Akash Saxenaa, VP, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition price
The Enterprise Edition for the Galaxy S24 series starts at ₹78,999 and is available from Samsung's Corporate+ portal.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition specifications
Other than the business-oriented features such as an extended warranty period, subscription to Knox Suite for streamlined EMM enrollment, and extensive OS and security support, the Galaxy S24 series' Enterprise Edition variants are similar to their regular counterparts. That means their specifications are all the same, including 6.8-inch and 6.2-inch AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness on Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24, respectively. Powering both phones is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP quad-camera setup, the Galaxy S24 uses a 50MP triple-camera system. The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery, but the standard model has a 4000mAh battery, both featuring support for wireless charging.
