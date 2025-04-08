Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S25: How Do They Compare?

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 brings a more polished design, slightly better cameras, a faster chipset, and improved AI features. However, it is not a major upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S24. With One UI 7, the Galaxy S24 will offer all Galaxy AI features that the Galaxy S25 has. So, which one should buyers go for? Here is a quick comparison of their specifications to help customers decide.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S25: Specifications

Display: The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 have the same display: a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: While the Galaxy S24 uses Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S25 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It has an Adreno 830 GPU and 12GB as standard RAM capacity. Both phones offer up to 512GB of storage without support for a microSD card. While the Galaxy S24 comes with Android 14-based One UI 6.1, it is upgradable to One UI 7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 comes with One UI 7 out of the box.

Cameras: The Samsung Galaxy S24 has the same cameras as the Galaxy S25. They both house a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Their selfie cameras include a 12MP sensor. Both phones can record up to 8K 30fps videos from the rear cameras and up to 4K 60fps videos from the front snapper.

Battery: Samsung has equipped both the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S25 with a 5000mAh battery, featuring support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S25: Prices