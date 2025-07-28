Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leak Hints At Four Colour, Two Storage Variants

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, its next budget flagship phone, in as many as four colours. According to a new report, the Galaxy S25 FE could come in Navy, Icy Blue, Jetblack, and White colours. We have already seen the first three colourways on the existing Galaxy S25 phones, but it will be interesting to see what shade the company will choose for the White variant. The leak also suggests S25 FE’s storage options.

According to a tipster who goes by @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S25 FE will be available in two storage configurations: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. While 128GB should be sufficient for most users, it could disappoint some buyers who thought that the trimmed-down Galaxy S25 phone would have at least 256GB base storage. Last year’s Galaxy S24 FE also came with 128GB of base internal memory, so a successor necessitates an upgrade.

The latest tip does not elaborate on other specifications, but previous leaks have suggested incremental improvements. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could come with an Armour Aluminium for a durable body, which could measure 7.4mm thick and weigh around 190 grams. The leaks further suggest the phone could pack a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, a 1080p resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could pack a slightly bigger battery than the Galaxy S24 FE. According to the rumour, the smartphone could pack a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging—a significant upgrade over 25W on last year’s model. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could also pack a 12MP front camera instead of a 10MP sensor, but the rear cameras could be the same as the Galaxy S24 FE, featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.