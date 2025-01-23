Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra India Price List

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 trio in San Jose, California on Wednesday, setting the stage for rivals such as Apple and Google to match up the AI advancements in smartphones when they release their flagship devices later this year. The new Galaxy S25 series brings a redesign, faster Qualcomm chips, and improved cameras — all of which have ended up in a significant price bump compared to last year’s models. Here is how much each model will cost in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 price

The marquee smartphone in the series is the Galaxy S25, which comes in two storage configurations. The base RAM capacity on the Galaxy S25 is 12GB instead of 8GB, which justifies the hike in the price. The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs ₹80,999, while the one with 512GB of storage is priced at ₹92,999. Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 comes in Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colourways, with the last four to be available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus price

The mid-tier of the series, Galaxy S25 Plus, has the same storage variants as the standard model. The Plus with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs ₹99,999, while its 512GB storage model is priced at ₹1,11,999. This variant comes in Navy, Silver Shadow, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colour options, wherein the last three are Samsung Store-exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price

The top-of-the-line GalaxyS25 Ultra starts at the same price as last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹1,29,999, whereas the 512GB and 1TB options cost ₹1,41,999 and ₹1,65,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series pre-order offers