Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Debut Alongside Other 2025 Flagships

Samsung is widely expected to add a fourth smartphone to its Galaxy S series in 2025. It is presently dubbed the Galaxy S25 Slim as it could arrive as Samsung’s thinnest flagship phone. However, the Galaxy S25 Slim may not debut alongside the other Galaxy S25 series phones. A new report has claimed that while Samsung may preview the upcoming Slim model at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, it may launch the phone later next year.

Folks at Android Authority have spotted evidence that confirms a delayed launch timeline for the Galaxy S25 Slim. According to the report, the latest One UI 7 beta includes a list of carrier-specific models in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, but it mentions only three models: SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938. There is no fourth model in the list currently, indicating the launch of the Galaxy S25 Slim is not on the cards for the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The absence of the Galaxy S25 Slim’s model number from Samsung’s upcoming mobile software corroborates previous similar findings. For instance, when Samsung filed the Galaxy S25 series phones as its upcoming models in the GSMA IMEI database, it went ahead with just three models initially. It was days later when the fourth model, SM-S937, was added, sparking speculation around the Slim model. Moreover, the leaks and rumours so far have also hinted that the Galaxy S25 Slim may be in the pipeline for launch sometime in the second quarter of 2025.