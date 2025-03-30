Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available At ₹11,000 Discount But There's A Catch

Samsung’s latest flagship phone, Galaxy S25 Ultra, is currently down to one of the lowest prices since launch. The top-end phone is available at a discount of ₹11,000 on its price, making it a more appealing option against its rivals, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Launched in January, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a starting price of ₹1,29,999. However, buyers can get it for ₹1,18,999 after the discount. The catch is that the discount applies only on payments made using a HDFC Bank credit card. According to online shopping platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, the ₹11,000 discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at ₹1,44,900, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced starting at ₹1,24,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

As the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s 2025 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra brings top-of-the-line specifications and features. Boasting support for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features through Galaxy AI, the smartphone uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It packs a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, HDR10+, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and a QHD+ resolution.