Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available At ₹11,000 Discount But There's A Catch

Updated March 30th 2025, 19:06 IST
Samsung’s latest flagship phone, Galaxy S25 Ultra, is currently down to one of the lowest prices since launch. The top-end phone is available at a discount of ₹11,000 on its price, making it a more appealing option against its rivals, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Launched in January, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a starting price of ₹1,29,999. However, buyers can get it for ₹1,18,999 after the discount. The catch is that the discount applies only on payments made using a HDFC Bank credit card. According to online shopping platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, the ₹11,000 discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.
In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at ₹1,44,900, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced starting at ₹1,24,999.
As the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s 2025 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 Ultra brings top-of-the-line specifications and features. Boasting support for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features through Galaxy AI, the smartphone uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It packs a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, HDR10+, a peak brightness of 2600 nits, and a QHD+ resolution.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra carries a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), assisted by a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera uses a 12MP sensor. While the rear cameras are capable of recording videos at up to 8K 30fps, the front camera can record up to 4K 60fps videos. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 45W through a wired charger and 15W through a wireless charger.
Published March 30th 2025, 19:06 IST