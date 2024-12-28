Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Use Next-Gen Corning Gorilla Glass Armor

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Besides a new processor and improved cameras, the company’s next flagship is now said to offer the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature the second-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Armor with more durability and better anti-reflective properties than the first generation used on the existing Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Ice Universe, a credible tipster, has shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Corning is planning to introduce the next generation of the Gorilla Glass Armor with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means the launch of the second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor will likely take place on January 22. While the tipster has not said what exactly the upcoming Gorilla Glass Armor version would offer, speculations point to better anti-reflective features.

One of the unique selling points of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the display’s ability to ward off reflections on a shiny or bright day. The largely positive feedback on the implementation of such technology on the flagship could have prompted Samsung to bank on the outstanding feature. Having the anti-reflective coating on the display not only prevents reflections but also helps make the screen brighter.

The second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor could also address the concerns related to the existing Armor version. Some Galaxy S24 Ultra users recently reported that the anti-reflective coating on their devices’ displays had worn off after a year-long usage. However, neither Corning nor Samsung have yet acknowledged these incidents, so it is unclear whether the upcoming Gorilla Glass Armor version will offer improved longevity.