Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Now Available At ₹16,000 Discount—Check This Deal

Updated 11 August 2025 at 19:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s price has dropped to the lowest price in a new online deal. Launched in India earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹1,17,999. Anyone looking to upgrade to a flagship phone can consider this deal, which makes one of the most powerful phones more affordable. Here is how it works.
Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at ₹1,17,999, instead of its original price of ₹1,29,999. This price represents a discount of ₹12,000, which is one of the biggest discounts on the Galaxy S25 Ultra by far. But the deal does not end here. If you buy the phone using a Flipkart Axis Bank card, you are eligible for a 5 per cent cashback up to ₹4,000. With the cashback, the total savings will be ₹16,000.
Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, offers 2600 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and a DX anti-reflective coating.
Performance: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with configurations offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Software: Runs on Android 15, enhanced with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI features.
Rear Camera System: Features a 200MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.
Front Camera: A 12MP wide-angle lens.
Battery: 5000mAh capacity, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.
