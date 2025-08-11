Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Now Available At ₹16,000 Discount—Check This Deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s price has dropped to the lowest price in a new online deal. Launched in India earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹1,17,999. Anyone looking to upgrade to a flagship phone can consider this deal, which makes one of the most powerful phones more affordable. Here is how it works.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Flipkart deal

Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at ₹1,17,999, instead of its original price of ₹1,29,999. This price represents a discount of ₹12,000, which is one of the biggest discounts on the Galaxy S25 Ultra by far. But the deal does not end here. If you buy the phone using a Flipkart Axis Bank card, you are eligible for a 5 per cent cashback up to ₹4,000. With the cashback, the total savings will be ₹16,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, offers 2600 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and a DX anti-reflective coating.

Performance: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with configurations offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Software: Runs on Android 15, enhanced with One UI 7 and Galaxy AI features.

Rear Camera System: Features a 200MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

Front Camera: A 12MP wide-angle lens.