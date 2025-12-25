Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Now Available at Under ₹70,000 in This New Year Deal

If you have been holding off buying a flagship phone, this might be a good time to finally splurge. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, a top-end flagship phone launched earlier this year, is now down to less than ₹70,000 in a deal that will run through early next year.

Croma has started its Cromtastic December Sale with in-store offers across India, pitching discounts on premium smartphones and other high-end gadgets. The sale is running from December 15 to January 4.

One of the most discussed offers in the sale is on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, which can come down to an effective price below ₹70,000, but only if buyers can maximise exchange-related benefits. Under the current in-store offer, Croma lists the Galaxy S25 Ultra at ₹1,29,999. The effective price drops when exchange value and an additional exchange bonus are applied, taking the phone as low as ₹69,999 at the highest benefit level.

How the ₹69,999 effective price is calculated

Croma is offering up to ₹45,000 as exchange value on eligible smartphones, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000. If a buyer receives the full combined benefit of ₹60,000, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s effective price comes down from ₹1,29,999 to ₹69,999. The exact exchange value depends on the model being exchanged, its condition, and Croma’s in-store valuation process, so the final payable amount may vary, but even lower exchange totals can reduce the upfront cost significantly.

What the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. It also includes Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection and an anti-reflective coating aimed at improving outdoor visibility.

Samsung has slightly adjusted the design this year, moving away from sharper edges, while the phone is listed at 8.2mm thickness and 218g weight. Performance is handled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset customised for Samsung, with a focus on improved efficiency and on-device AI features such as editing tools that can run locally rather than relying heavily on cloud processing.

