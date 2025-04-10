Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops by Over ₹14,000 — but There’s a Catch

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has dropped to one of the lowest prices since its launch. One of the best flagship phones this year, the Galaxy S25 is currently available at a discount of more than ₹14,000, making it a sweet deal for customers looking to own a premium phone. However, the deal comes with caveats. Here is everything to know about this Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price slashed

Flipkart has listed the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a ₹14,100 discount, but it applies only to the 12GB/512GB variant in the Titanium Silverblue colour. Originally priced at ₹1,41,999, the middle storage tier of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available for ₹1,27,899. That is the lowest price this variant has seen by far. It is also less than the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s price for the 512GB variant, which costs ₹1,64,900.

That’s not all. Flipkart offers a 5 per cent unlimited cashback to buyers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card for the purchase. 5 per cent of ₹1,27,899 without extra charges, such as platform fee, is about ₹6,395. Factoring in this cashback effectively brings the cost down to ₹1,27,260.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

The top-end smartphone of Samsung’s 2025 flagship series, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and a DX anti-reflective coating on top. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7, bringing the latest Galaxy AI features.