Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Do They Fare Against Each Other?

Here is a comparison between the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image: Samsung

Samsung’s slimmest phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, was launched earlier this month, completing the series that debuted in January this year. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers flagship features and performance in a much sleeker body compared to a phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, while the idea of having a thin phone is exciting, you may have to deal with a few compromises in features, especially in the premium price segment.

At ₹1,09,999, the Galaxy S25 Edge can appeal to premium buyers, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which offers a full range of high-end specifications, sells at a slightly higher price. So, which one should you go for? Here is a quick comparison between the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge display

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch display, the Galaxy S25 Edge uses a 6.7-inch display. Both phones use an LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Always-on display functionality. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 coating, while the Ultra has a Gorilla Armor 2 protection on top, alongside DX anti-reflective coating.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge processor

Both phones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with Adreno 830 GPU. You get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the Edge and 16GB and 1TB of storage on the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge cameras

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has four cameras: a 200MP wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and multi-directional PDAF, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Edge uses the same 200MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The front cameras of both phones are the same: a 12MP wide sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge battery

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3900mAh battery that charges at up to 25W speed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge price in India