Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ With Exynos Chip, Agentic AI Launched, Starts at ₹87,999

Alongside the S26 Ultra, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, extending its AI-first approach to the broader premium segment in India.

These devices aim to balance flagship performance with AI integration, targeting buyers who want high-end capabilities without stepping into Ultra pricing territory.

2nm Exynos 2600 Powers S26 and S26+

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are powered by Samsung’s first 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. This marks a significant shift in Samsung’s silicon strategy, especially in India where processor choices are closely scrutinised.

The 2nm architecture is expected to improve efficiency and thermal performance. In a market where gaming, video streaming and multitasking dominate usage patterns, sustained performance matters as much as peak benchmarks.

AI as a Background Layer

The S26 series builds on Samsung’s hybrid AI philosophy, combining on-device processing with cloud-based intelligence. Users can choose whether data stays local or is processed in the cloud.

Now Nudge provides contextual prompts across apps. However, it currently works on native apps. The upgraded Bixby acts as a conversational agent capable of understanding natural language commands and adjusting device settings without precise keywords.

Features such as Now Brief and enhanced Circle to Search aim to reduce friction in everyday tasks. Integration with Gemini and Perplexity expands the AI ecosystem further. Rather than positioning AI as a showcase feature, Samsung is embedding it as a silent layer that operates in the background.

Camera and Software Longevity

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ continue Samsung’s emphasis on consistent imaging. AI-driven processing improves low-light performance and optimises skin tones in mixed lighting conditions. Enhanced Nightography video features are also included, bringing advanced video capabilities beyond the Ultra.

Samsung is committing to seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, strengthening its value proposition in India’s fast-premiumising smartphone market.

India Price and Availability

Galaxy S26: ₹89,999 for 256GB, ₹1,07,999 for 512GB; Available in Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White.

Galaxy S26+: ₹1,19,999 for 256GB, ₹1,39,999 for 512GB; Available in Cobalt Violet and Blue.