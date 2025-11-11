Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Finally Get Major Charging Upgrades

New leaks point to a long‑awaited bump in charging speeds for Samsung’s 2026 flagships, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra widely tipped to move beyond 45W and adopt a smarter PPS profile that front‑loads power for a faster top‑up. While specs are not final, multiple reports converge on 55–60 W wired charging for the Ultra, alongside broader improvements like native Qi2 support, even as the standard S26 and S26+ may stick to current speeds. However, their wireless charging speeds may see an upgrade, with the Ultra expected to offer 25W speed and the regular models poised to deliver 20W.

What’s changing on the Ultra

55–60W wired charging: Credible tipsters say Samsung will push the S26 Ultra past 45W, either to a capped 60W or a hybrid PPS curve that delivers up to 55W for the first 10–15% and then holds ~45 W until around 70%, cutting total charge time notably without aggressive thermal spikes.​

Smarter PPS tuning: The profile reportedly prioritises the early state‑of‑charge window where higher wattage yields big time savings, then tapers to protect cell health—an approach meant to preserve longevity while still feeling meaningfully faster.​

Qi2 wireless charging: Separate coverage suggests native Qi2 magnetic charging could land this cycle, reducing the need for “Qi2 Ready” cases and improving accessory compatibility.​

What about Galaxy S26 and S26+?

No big jump expected: Certification chatter and earlier leaks indicate the lower models could remain at 25W, mirroring the S25/S25+, despite hopes for 45W across the lineup. Buyers prioritising speed may need to step up to the Ultra.​

Why Samsung is cautious

Thermal headroom: Reports mention internal testing where higher targets like 65W faced thermal constraints with the new Snapdragon platform, making 55–60W a more realistic, reliable ceiling at launch.​

Battery longevity: Samsung has historically favoured conservative curves to limit degradation, preferring efficiency gains via PPS shaping rather than headline peak wattage. Community discussions and prior cycles back this strategy.​

How much faster in practice