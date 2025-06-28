Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints At Least 16GB RAM—Will It Redefine Flagships?

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy Unpacked event is set for July 9, where it is expected to launch its latest foldables. With a few days remaining for the event, the rumour mill’s focus has shifted to Samsung’s next Galaxy S series phones. According to a new report, the Galaxy S26 series phones will pack 16GB of RAM on their base models, setting a new benchmark for Android flagships and even the future iPhones.

The Galaxy S26 series, expected to include three models similar to the last generation, will use 16GB of RAM as part of Samsung’s push for enhanced AI capabilities and better multitasking. This is what the latest note from Macquarie Research, shared by a tipster who goes by @Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter), has claimed, adding that the 16GB RAM base models will be exclusive to select markets, such as South Korea and China. According to the report, Samsung may continue to offer 12GB RAM options elsewhere, including India.

A 16GB RAM option could be a step up for Samsung’s flagship lineup and the Android phone ecosystem, which is expanding to include more and more artificial intelligence-based tools. Moreover, the decision to limit its availability to markets like Korea and China could help Samsung gather feedback on the cost-effectiveness since the 16GB models are expected to cost slightly more than the 12GB RAM models.

For its implications, 16GB could give Samsung’s upcoming phones more room to process complex services, including those powered by AI. These tools include Galaxy AI’s live translation, transcription, photo editing, and even Google’s Circle to Search. That said, this also means the 12GB variants in India and other markets may potentially fall short of performance.

Samsung is not the only brand pushing the RAM cap. Apple is also rumoured to increase RAM capacity from 8GB to 12GB. However, this change will likely come to only the Pro models. The standard iPhone models may stick to 8GB of RAM, but that should not be a major hurdle in delivering Apple Intelligence since iPhones do not solely rely on hardware. Multitasking and processing of resource-intensive tasks are primarily handled by iOS in tandem with the hardware. On the other hand, Android relies more on RAM to handle background tasks and aggressive multitasking, making higher RAM more critical for long-term performance.