Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Series Now on Sale, S26 Ultra Leads Pre-Orders

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 series are now available in India. The company also said the Galaxy S26 Ultra accounted for more than 70 per cent of early bookings, with the overall lineup recording double-digit growth.

The Galaxy S26 lineup includes Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26, representing Samsung’s latest generation of smartphones built around its Galaxy AI platform.

Galaxy S26 Ultra highlights

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces what Samsung calls the world’s first smartphone with a built-in Privacy Display, designed to limit screen visibility from side angles while maintaining normal viewing for the user. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and includes AI features such as Now Nudge for contextual suggestions and Now Brief for reminders.

Samsung has also upgraded the camera system with Nightography video for low-light recording and Super Steady stabilisation for improved video capture. The phone also includes AI-powered editing tools such as Photo Assist and Creative Studio.

Advertisement

Galaxy Buds 4 series

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4, featuring a redesigned fit and improved audio performance. The Buds 4 Pro includes a larger woofer, adaptive equaliser and active noise cancellation, while both models support AI-powered features and hands-free controls when paired with Galaxy smartphones.

Price and availability in India

The Galaxy S26 series is now available across online and offline retail channels in India.

Advertisement

— Galaxy S26: ₹87,999

— Galaxy S26+: ₹1,19,999

— Galaxy S26 Ultra: ₹1,39,999

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is priced at ₹22,999, while the Galaxy Buds 4 costs ₹16,999. Samsung is offering bank cashback, and EMI offers starting at ₹3,667 per month for the Galaxy S26.