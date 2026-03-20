Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Privacy Takes the Front Seat, Everything Else Falls in Line

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in Sky Blue, White, Cobalt Violet, Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Shadow colours. The unit above is the Cobalt Violet option, which looks premium. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Samsung is no longer trying to reinvent the Ultra every year. With the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the company is refining what is already one of the most complete flagship formulas in the market. It is not a major departure from its predecessor, but it still manages to feel fresh in ways that matter.

After spending time with the phone, what stands out is not one headline feature, but how everything comes together. That said, there are clear highs and a few compromises that you should know before considering it.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

A familiar design that still feels premium

Samsung has not changed much here, and that is not a bad thing. The S26 Ultra looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in terms of design language, especially with that oval-shaped camera island and flat body with chamfered edges. It looks clean, modern, and unmistakably premium. The armour aluminium frame adds a sense of sturdiness that you notice immediately.

The size, however, remains unchanged. This is still a big phone. If you have small hands, you will struggle. Even otherwise, you will end up using both hands more often than you would like. That said, the weight distribution is well-balanced, so it does not feel awkward despite being bulky. The camera bump does cause wobble on flat surfaces, which makes using a case almost necessary.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The S Pen is still here, tucked neatly inside its silo. The clicky top and one-button operation remain unchanged. If you use it, you will appreciate it. If you don’t, it just quietly exists.

Display that finally does something new

Samsung’s displays have been the best for years, and this one is no different. You get a QHD+ panel, an adaptive refresh rate, excellent brightness, and colours that look right without trying too hard.

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But the real highlight is Privacy Display.

Samsung has redesigned the panel to control how light spreads from each pixel. When enabled, it limits viewing angles so people next to you cannot see what is on your screen.

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And this is not just a gimmick. It actually works.

Whether you are on a metro, sitting in a cab, or even working in an office, it gives you a level of privacy that most phones simply do not offer. You can even choose to hide only notifications from specific apps instead of the entire screen.

There are trade-offs, though.

Standard mode barely affects brightness Maximum privacy mode, available with the ‘Privacy Display’ settings, noticeably dims the display Resolution drops slightly, making text look a bit off

But honestly, that is a trade-off most people will be okay with if privacy matters to them. Without Privacy Display, this is still one of the best screens you can get on a smartphone.

Cameras that are reliable, not flashy

Samsung has not changed the formula here, and again, that works in its favour. The setup includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Daylight shots are excellent. The level of detail is high enough that you can zoom into images and still pick out finer elements clearly. Colours are accurate, though if you compare them directly with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you will notice differences, especially in HDR-heavy scenes.

Low-light photography is where the Ultra does better. It captures more light without making the image look artificially processed.

Zoom performance is strong up to 5x. Beyond that, details start to soften. At 10x, things like skin hair disappear, especially if the lighting is not ideal. The ultrawide camera is good in daylight but struggles when the light drops.

Video is where Samsung is trying hard to catch up with Apple. The horizontal lock feature is genuinely impressive. It lets you maintain orientation even when you rotate the phone, something that usually requires a gimbal.

Samples

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

But overall, the video quality still sits slightly behind the iPhone 17 Pro Max. I also noticed the phone heating up after about 10 minutes of 4K recording. Not a dealbreaker, but definitely something creators should keep in mind.

The selfie camera does a good job, though it leans slightly towards higher saturation, which most people will not have a problem with.

Flagship performance that feels future-ready

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the S26 Ultra delivers what you expect from an Ultra device. Apps open instantly, multitasking is seamless, and performance remains stable even with heavy usage. Integration with Windows via Phone Link adds another layer of usability, especially for productivity workflows.

AI tasks are noticeably faster than on competing devices like the iPhone 17 Pro Max or Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Gaming performance is equally strong. Titles like Genshin Impact run at the highest settings without stutter or noticeable frame drops. However, prolonged gaming sessions can cause the device to heat up, which is manageable by slightly lowering graphics settings. Samsung is also promising up to seven years of software updates, which adds long-term value.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Galaxy AI is useful, but selectively

Samsung continues to push Galaxy AI, and some features genuinely stand out. The ability to remove unwanted audio from videos, even in third-party apps like YouTube, is practical and reduces editing effort significantly.

Other tools, such as AI object eraser, are helpful but not something you will use regularly. A portion of Galaxy AI still feels like feature padding rather than necessity.

Fast charging adds convenience

The 5000mAh battery delivers around 10 to 12 hours of usage on a single charge, which is reliable for most users. The highlight here is 60W fast charging, which can charge the phone up to 75 per cent in about 30 minutes.

Samsung still does not include a charger in the box, but at least the charging speeds are competitive now.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

Still a large and heavy phone

Despite refinements, the Ultra remains a big device. It is not ideal for one-handed use and can feel cumbersome for users with smaller hands.

Privacy Display impacts brightness and sharpness

While useful, Privacy Display reduces brightness and slightly affects resolution, especially in maximum protection mode. This makes text appear less sharp.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Video performance still trails iPhone slightly

Even with improvements like horizontal lock, overall video quality and consistency are still a notch below the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Heating during heavy tasks

The phone tends to heat up during extended 4K video recording and intensive tasks like video rendering or gaming.

Battery life could have been better

While 10 to 12 hours is decent, it does not match the endurance of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which can stretch comfortably beyond a full day.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is not a radical upgrade, but it does not need to be. It refines an already strong foundation with meaningful additions like Privacy Display, improved low-light photography, and better AI integration. Performance remains top-tier, and the camera system continues to be one of the most versatile in the segment.

Yes, it faces stiff competition from the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and even devices like the Vivo X300 Pro. But Samsung still manages to stand out.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What works in its favour is a combination of familiarity, a mature ecosystem, strong AI tools, and cameras that deliver reliably across scenarios. And then there is Privacy Display, which, despite its limitations, introduces a new dimension to smartphone usability.