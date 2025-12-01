Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ With 11-Inch Display, AI Features Launched, Starts At ₹22,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has been launched in India. | Image: Samsung

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11+, its latest Android-powered tablet focused on “work, learning, and entertainment.” Powered by a MediaTek processor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ offers optional 5G connectivity, access to AI features, and an 8MP rear camera.

“With the Galaxy Tab A11+, we are bringing powerful AI capabilities, a premium design and reliable all-day performance to more users in India. The device has been thoughtfully designed to support on-the-go productivity, learning, and entertainment,” said Sagnik Sen, Director of MX Business at Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ price in India

The new Galaxy Tab A11+ comes in four connectivity and storage configurations:

Wi-Fi version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage: ₹22,999

5G version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage: ₹26,999

Wi-Fi version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage: ₹28,999

5G version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage: ₹32,999

Customers are eligible for a ₹3,000 cashback on using a bank card, available on Amazon, Samsung’s online store, and select retail stores. The tablet comes in Grey and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ specifications

Display: The tablet boasts an 11-inch TFT LCD with up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek MT8775 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Operating system: The Galaxy Tab A11+ ships with Android 16-based One UI 8 out of the box, with the company offering seven years of OS and security upgrades.

Cameras: The rear camera on the tablet uses an 8MP sensor with autofocus capability, while the front camera is a 5MP snapper.

Battery: The Galaxy Tab A11+ draws juice from a 7040mAh battery that charges at up to 25W speed using a cable.