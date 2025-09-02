Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 FE 5G, Tab 11, One UI 8 and More Expected on September 4

Samsung is getting ready to take the stage once again with its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, scheduled for Thursday, September 4, at 3:00 pm IST. The virtual showcase is expected to bring fresh hardware and software upgrades, keeping the spotlight firmly on Samsung’s ecosystem of devices.

What Will Galaxy Unpacked Event Bring This Time?

Samsung kicked off the year with its first Unpacked event by launching the new flagship Galaxy S25 series, along with new Galaxy Buds, smartwatches, and other wearables. Now, attention is shifting to the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, a fan-favourite edition that typically delivers flagship-like features at a more affordable price point.

Another highlight could be the Galaxy Tab 11, which is tipped to come with a bigger display, upgraded internals, and tighter integration with Samsung’s productivity tools. On the software side, One UI 8 is expected to bring a refreshed interface, AI-powered features, and performance enhancements for Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Samsung’s Unpacked events are closely watched because they set the tone for the company’s product strategy. With Apple’s iPhone 17 launch also around the corner, Samsung will be hoping its new announcements keep Galaxy fans hooked and attract new buyers ahead of the crucial holiday season.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate with a Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.