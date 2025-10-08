Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: A Smartwatch That Brings Back Soul to the Wrist

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: For a gadget that started as an accessory, smartwatches have quietly become a companion we check almost as often as our phones. Even as global smartwatch shipments have declined in recent quarters, the appeal of premium, ecosystem-driven wearables has not faded. What users now seek are not more apps on the wrist, but features that mean something, features that add value beyond notifications and step counts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one such device, and perhaps the most well-rounded smartwatch the company has made in years.

What’s Good

— The best part about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the comeback of the rotating bezel. I genuinely missed it on the last iteration, and its return feels like Samsung listening to its users again. It’s not just nostalgic, it’s practical. Rotating through menus and widgets with a mechanical click is satisfying in a way that swipes on glass never are. The Classic earns its name because of touches like this. It’s a smartwatch disguised as a chronograph, elegant enough for formal dinners and yet capable of handling workouts and calls with ease. Its display is sharp, and with the 46mm version, you get one of the largest smartwatch screens. Ample brightness makes checking notifications convenient.

— The new Quick Button is a thoughtful addition. I often used it before impromptu runs or workout sessions, just a quick press to start tracking without fiddling with menus. The button can also be customised to launch health features or apps, adding another layer of convenience.

— Samsung has also refined the design this time. The Dynamic Lug System makes changing straps easier, while the steel casing, referred to as “Cushion Design,” looks and feels premium. The Classic easily replaced my Casio Edifice for several weeks, partly because it complemented both my formal and casual outfits, and partly because of the attention it attracted. The shiny rim, polished edges, and the option of Hybrid Bands (available in five colours) make it stand out subtly. The band is comfortable for long hours, too, though after extended wear, I noticed my skin becoming a little dry. Nothing alarming, and thankfully no irritation.

— Pairing the watch with a Samsung phone is seamless. The prompt appears instantly, and the setup process walks you through everything, from permissions for notifications and calls to health data syncing. The One UI Watch interface, layered on top of Wear OS 6, is incredibly fluid. The animations, icons, and settings mirror your Samsung smartphone, creating a unified experience. Integration with Google Gemini takes it a notch higher. I often left my phone behind and relied on the watch’s assistant to check calorie counts or quick trivia during my runs. However, this works best with the eSIM variant, which allows standalone connectivity but costs more than the Bluetooth model.

— The Watch 8 Classic doubles down on health and wellness tracking. Beyond the usual heart rate and SpO₂ sensors, it introduces an Antioxidant Index, which measures carotenoid levels—a marker for your body’s defence against ageing. Once, after a tiring week, it prompted me to eat a banana. Amusingly accurate, but it did make me more mindful of my diet. The smartwatch also supports ECG, stress tracking, and vascular load measurement, though it’s crucial to treat these readings as lifestyle indicators, not medical diagnoses. Sleep apnea detection is also built in, but not yet available in India.

— For fitness enthusiasts, AI-driven activity recognition is remarkably accurate. Whether walking to grab coffee or climbing stairs at the office, it identified the movement without any manual input. The detection is so accurate, I stopped setting these activities manually. The Personalised Coach feature can be handy for those looking to build consistency: it offers daily plans based on your goals. I personally didn’t rely on it much, but it’s a useful option for beginners.

What’s Bad

— Despite the improvements, battery life remains Samsung’s Achilles’ heel. With notifications, GPS, and health tracking enabled, I barely managed a full day of use. It’s disappointing because everything else feels so refined, yet the battery pulls you back to reality. And since charging takes more than an hour, forgetting to charge overnight means a dead watch the next day.

— While the watch pairs perfectly with Samsung phones, using it with other Android brands is a step down. You still get the basics, but the deeper integrations, customisations, and seamless sync, the very essence of the Watch 8 Classic, are missing.

— The Hybrid Band, though stylish, may not be ideal for all-day wear in humid conditions. Some may prefer silicone or leather alternatives for comfort. Also, while I adore the bezel’s tactile feedback, it can occasionally feel a bit loose after extensive use.

— Lastly, the smartwatch’s price could deter casual buyers. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic starts at ₹46,999 for the Bluetooth version and ₹48,999 for the eSIM variant. It’s not cheap, but then again, this is a smartwatch designed to complement your lifestyle, not just your phone.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5