Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Now Available at Up to ₹15,000 Discount

Samsung has announced festive season discounts on its latest Galaxy Watch 8 series. Customers are eligible for a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will get you a discount of up to ₹18,000, while the latest Galaxy Buds 3 FE is available with up to ₹4,000 off.

Samsung’s Festive Season Offers

With up to ₹15,000 discount, the Galaxy Watch 8 series starts at ₹22,999, down from the launch price of ₹32,999. The top-end model, Galaxy Watch Ultra, can be purchased at a price of ₹41,999 after a flat cut of ₹18,000. Samsung has also announced a ₹15,000 discount on its Galaxy Ring, the company’s smart sensor-loaded ring. Customers can get it for as low as ₹23,999 for all sizes.

Not just the wearables, the discount also applies to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 3 FE, which will be available for ₹8,999 after a ₹4,000 cut on the launch price of ₹12,999. Last year’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have also received a discount of ₹6,000, after which they will be available for ₹13,999.

While the discounts make Samsung’s lineup of wearables and hearables more appealing, they do not come without conditions. Samsung said the festive prices will be available only through instant cashback or an upgrade bonus. That means you need a partner bank card or initiate an exchange for an old, used phone to become eligible. Customers have the option of no-cost EMI of up to 18 months.