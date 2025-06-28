Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch Expected on July 9—Could It Make Foldables More Affordable?

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9, where the South Korean giant may launch its next foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are in the spotlight, but a third phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition), is also highly anticipated. Leaks suggest the Flip 7 FE will be a trimmed-down version of the regular Flip 7, but it would fit correctly into Samsung’s strategy to offer an affordable foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaks

Much like previous FE models of non-foldable phones, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will feature trade-offs, such as a less powerful chipset, toned-down cameras, and the lack of faster charging technology. But these cutdowns will allow Samsung to make foldables more mainstream, especially with brands like Motorola doubling down on affordable foldable options.

According to tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could use an Exynos or a MediaTek chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 chips that could power the regular Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung may also scale back camera specifications on the Flip 7 FE exactly how it did with the Galaxy S24 FE. However, current leaks suggest the Flip 7 FE could pack a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone’s displays may also see some cutbacks, aligning with last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 to use a 6.7-inch main panel and a 3.4-inch cover screen.

Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE make foldables more affordable?