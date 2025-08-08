Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Gets Rs 12,000 Discount; Flip 7 FE Now Rs 10,000 Cheaper With New Limited-Time Offers

Samsung wants more and more people to buy its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, by offering limited-time offers that cut the price by up to Rs 12,000. But should you go ahead and buy it? Let's break it down.

The Offer in Numbers

Galaxy Z Flip7: The actual pricing is Rs 1,09,999. However, the price after the discount or exchange bonus is Rs 97,999. There’s also EMI with no fees for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: It is originally priced at Rs 95,999 but after the discount and exchange bonus, price drops to Rs 85,999 with a difference of Rs 10,000. There is also EMI for up to 24 months with no interest. That's a clean Rs 12,000 off the Flip7 and Rs 10,000 off the Flip7 FE, not to mention the fact that you can pay for it over two years.

What You Get for Your Money

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is the better of the two because it is thinner, lighter, and more expensive. It weighs only 188 grams and is 13.7 mm thick when folded, so it fits in a pocket. It has a 4.1-inch FlexWindow (the biggest one on a Flip so far) for quick replies, widgets, and brightness that's good for outside use. This is accompanied by a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary screen. The build quality is at the top of the line with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an Armor Aluminium frame, and a new hinge. It has the biggest battery ever on a Flip, with a capacity of 4300mAh and the ability to play videos for up to 31 hours.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, on the other hand, is a little less powerful, but it still has a 6.7-inch primary display, a 50MP FlexCam for taking selfies and films hands-free and a few less premium features, but it has the same folding magic.

The Flip series is still the most stylish phone you can buy. These are small, eye-catching, and come in trendy colours. The FlexCam is perfect for those who make videos on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and vlogs. The Flip 7 is a real head-turner if you want AI features, a distinctive design, and Samsung's latest hardware in your pocket.