Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Review: Faster, Bigger & Slimmer Phone That Brings The World In Your Palms

One technological innovation that has impacted our human lives in more ways than we can ever imagine is — a smartphone. We often hear people say the world is in our palms, and Samsung has literally made it possible with Galaxy Z Flip phones.

I had tried my hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip almost five years ago, and since then, the phone has come a long way in 2025 with its seventh generation. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, priced at ₹1,09,999 onwards, is slimmer, bigger on screen and as expected from Samsung - faster. The phone fits in your pocket and is easy to carry. I loved the folding display on the inside. As far as the phone’s look is concerned - it sets the bar higher and makes heads turn when you flip it out of your pocket.

The Galaxy Flip 7 is better than the predecessor Flip 6 and is way thinner than the first Z Flip I used.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a bit taller and wider than last year’s model to make room for its larger 6.9-inch inner display. It’s also 1.2mm thinner when folded compared to the Flip 6, though in everyday use, that slim-down is noticeable but just. But if you have seen the Samsung Fold 7, with the more dramatic redesign, you might just feel a bit left out. For me, I am not a big fan of changes and I think the Flip 7 gives me all new speed and comfort of managing it. Blame it on my nostalgia from the first Z Flip.

One of the standout upgrades in Flip 7 is the expanded cover screen. It now stretches across the top half of the phone, wrapping around the dual cameras and LED flash. This new layout doesn’t just offer more space for notifications and widgets, it actually looks great. Pick the right wallpaper, and the display really pops, particularly in the sleek dark metallic blue version.

The Flip 7 features toughened glass on the exterior, giving it a solid feel. However, the inner folding display still uses a softer protective layer, giving you extra safety in case of smudges or scratches.

While the phone is water resistant, it’s not protected against dust, so keeping it away from sand or fine particles is a good idea to avoid issues with the hinge mechanism. Your beauty needs a bit more care than maybe some other Android phones of the range.

And the Chip…

Samsung has used the Exynos 2500 chip — a powerful processor that's close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s not the absolute fastest out there, but in my daily use, it felt smooth and fast. Apps opened quickly, multitasking was effortless, and even games ran really well. That said, the phone did start to feel warm after long gaming sessions, which might bother some users. Being a journalist, I am not big on gaming but it warms up a bit. The younger kids using it would probably have a better view on that. As far as my use was concerned, shooting video on the go for daily ground report was as effortless as it can get.

Battery life is decent. I got around 24 hours between charges, using a mix of 5G and Wi-Fi, with about 8 to 9 hours of screen time. That’s roughly in line with Samsung’s smaller S25 model. For me, it easily lasted a full day with heavy use, but I would recommend to charge it every night. It serves my purpose. Sometimes, recording videos and 5G usage over a period may have different performance effect on the battery.

One UI 8

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the first Samsung phones to launch with One UI 8, based on Android 16, right out of the box, just like the Fold 7. I’ve found this version of Android to be one of the smoothest and most customizable yet. It runs fast, feels polished, and gives you a lot of control over how your phone looks and works.

Samsung has also added Google’s latest AI tools, like Gemini and Circle to Search, which are actually pretty handy in everyday use. One feature I really liked is the new Now Bar, which shows things that are currently happening, like live sports scores, your music, countdown timers, or alarms. It’s a small touch, but super useful for keeping track of what’s going on without having to dig through apps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Camera

You get a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide on the outside, along with a 10MP selfie camera on the inside screen.

In my experience, the inner selfie camera works fine for video calls. It captures all the light available. You can take high-quality images by using the main camera for selfies, using the cover screen as a viewfinder. It’s a neat trick that makes a big difference in image quality.

The main camera really delivers outdoors or in bright conditions. Photos were sharp and captured the details. The ultra-wide lens is great for wide shots and landscapes.

Once again, I did enjoy the fun FlexCam mode. I managed to shoot with the phone partially folded, and it's great if you are YouTuber and vlogging is your thing. It’s genuinely useful and adds some creativity to how you take photos or videos.

Overall, the Flip 7’s camera setup is good enough for everyday use and social media.

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5