Samsung Accidentally Leaks Galaxy S25 Edge Price Ahead of May Launch

Samsung’s best-kept secret, the price of its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, is out. And the information comes from the horse’s mouth. The Galaxy S25 Edge prices have reportedly been listed on the Samsung Canada website ahead of the launch expected next month. According to the company, the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a premium price tag.

Tipster Roland Quandt shared a screenshot of the Samsung Canada website, where the company appears to have accidentally revealed the prices. The Galaxy S25 Edge will start at CAD 1,678. That is about ₹1.03 lakh, which is more than what the Galaxy S25 Plus costs but significantly less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s price. That section of the website is now removed, but it was too late for the company that put an end to the price speculation.

Samsung has confirmed two storage variants of the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the 256GB version will cost CAD 1,678, the top variant with 512GB of storage will be priced at CAD 1,858, approximately ₹1.14 lakh. That is a steep price for the company’s slimmest phone by far, which has fewer cameras than its siblings in the Galaxy S25 series. But Samsung’s accidental mistake is not a surprise. Previous reports have suggested the Galaxy S25 Edge would sit between the Plus and the Ultra models, so the prices on the company’s website fall in line.

However, whether this steep price would appeal to customers is a gamble Samsung appears ready to take. Although Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge uses the same chipset as the rest of the models, it compromises on the camera system and a bunch of other features to make its thin design possible.

What is also unclear is whether a slim phone would find takers. Samsung’s slim phone may have been in the making for some months, but it surfaced only after rumours around a slim iPhone in 2025 began to float. Called the iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s thinnest device is expected to be something novel and might appeal to people who were irked after the company discontinued ‘Mini’ iPhones. However, the Air is not exactly Mini’s substitute. Similarly, Samsung, which once sold the Galaxy S10e, hopes to woo the same customers with the Galaxy S25 Edge. For that, the pricing has to hit the sweet spot, but the leaked prices do not reflect that intent.