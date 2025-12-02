Samsung Officially Announces Galaxy Z TriFold, Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is now official, but its price is awaited. | Image: Samsung

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, marking a bold leap in foldable smartphone innovation with its first device that folds three times. The company claims the Galaxy Z TriFold is designed to deliver an unprecedented display experience, transforming from a compact smartphone to a tablet and even a mini laptop with a multi-stage folding mechanism. While Huawei was the first company to launch a tri-folding smartphone, Samsung's upcoming phone is expected to widen the availability of this technology. The announcement was made in Korea, but global launches to select few markets are expected next year. India is currently not on the list.

Design and display

The Galaxy Z TriFold features a unique triple-hinge design that allows the device to fold in two places, resulting in three distinct modes:

Smartphone mode: When fully folded, the TriFold is pocket-friendly and functions as a traditional smartphone with a standard 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display.

Tablet mode: Unfolding the device once reveals a larger display, ideal for media consumption and multitasking.

Laptop mode: Fully unfolded, the TriFold offers a massive 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display, making it suitable for productivity tasks, creative work, and immersive gaming.

The display uses Samsung’s latest foldable OLED technology, ensuring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and minimal crease visibility across all three segments. The dual-hinge mechanism is reinforced for durability, with Samsung claiming it can withstand up to 200,000 folds. Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, which forms a ‘Z’ when folded, the Galaxy Z TriFold folds inwards, stacking the left and right panels over the centre panel. The middle panel is also the thickest of all, measuring 4.8mm, while the thinnest one is 3.9mm thick.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z TriFold is only 3.9mm thin. Image: Samsung

Hardware and performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device also features a 5,600mAh battery, supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. For photography, the TriFold boasts a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, along with two 10MP front cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the main screen, for selfies and video calls. The new device is also IP48-rated, meaning it can withstand water immersion for a short time, but it is not dust-tight.

Software and features

Samsung said it has tailored Android 16-based One UI 8 to take full advantage of the TriFold’s flexible form factor. The interface dynamically adjusts to each folding stage, offering optimised layouts for smartphone, tablet, and laptop modes. Features include:

Multitasking: Users can run multiple apps (up to five) simultaneously in laptop mode, with drag-and-drop support between windows.

Entertainment: Seamless transition between modes for streaming, gaming, and content creation.

Availability and pricing

The Galaxy Z TriFold is now available in South Korea, with the company planning launches in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the US in the coming weeks. An official price is not available yet, but it will be higher than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $1,999 (₹1,74,999 in India). The device will be offered in a single Crafted Black colour.