Samsung One UI 7 Update Begins Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 in India

Samsung has now begun the One UI 7 update rollout for the Galaxy S24 series phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India. The older Samsung phones appear to be receiving the Android 15-based update, bringing features such as Now Bar, which shows real-time information and live notifications on the lock screen.

What’s new in One UI 7?

Based on Android 15, One UI 7 brings a design overhaul to Samsung’s mobile platform. It introduces separate pages for notifications and the Quick Panel, much like the implementation in Xiaomi’s HyperOS. The app icons, window animations, and camera app design have also been improved in the new One UI version.

Samsung has also changed the widget styling for the home screen, while the lock screen has enhanced customisability, including better animations. The Now Bar offers real-time information from eligible apps, scorecards, and more. It also brings a new battery icon in the status bar, along with a new charging animation.

What phones are eligible?

The initial rollout covers the Galaxy S24 series — Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 — except for the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, launched last year in India, are also eligible for the One UI 7 update. According to a report by SamMobile, older phones, including those in mid-range and budget segments, will receive the update in the coming weeks.

How to update?