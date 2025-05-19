Samsung One UI 7 Update: List of All Eligible Phones in India

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is widely available for the company’s phones and tablets in India. The One UI 7 rollout expanded to India and other regions, such as Europe, shortly after it began in South Korea. While only the flagship phones were eligible initially, Samsung later announced the update for mid-range phones. Here are all the eligible Samsung phones and tablets for the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold SE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

How to update your phone or tablet to One UI 7

Go to Settings on your device, followed by a tap on Software updates. Now, tap the Download and install button to start downloading the software. After the update is downloaded, press Install now to begin the installation process. Ensure your phone or tablet has enough battery and your data is safely backed up.

Will One UI 7 be available for more phones?