Updated May 19th 2025, 19:19 IST

Samsung One UI 7 Update: List of All Eligible Phones in India

Samsung is moving ahead with the One UI 7 rollout plan, covering the flagships, midrangers, and low-end phones and tablets in India.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra
Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 7 to users in India. | Image: Samsung

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is widely available for the company’s phones and tablets in India. The One UI 7 rollout expanded to India and other regions, such as Europe, shortly after it began in South Korea. While only the flagship phones were eligible initially, Samsung later announced the update for mid-range phones. Here are all the eligible Samsung phones and tablets for the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 Plus
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

  • Galaxy Z Fold SE
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab Series

  • Galaxy Tab S10+
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
  • Galaxy S9
  • Galaxy Tab S9+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S8+
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

How to update your phone or tablet to One UI 7

Go to Settings on your device, followed by a tap on Software updates. Now, tap the Download and install button to start downloading the software. After the update is downloaded, press Install now to begin the installation process. Ensure your phone or tablet has enough battery and your data is safely backed up.

Will One UI 7 be available for more phones?

According to Samsung, the One UI 7 update will be available to mid-range phone lineups, like the Galaxy A-series, Galaxy M-series, and even the Galaxy F-series. Phones such as the Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F14 5G, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G, and the Galaxy XCover 7 are eligible for One UI 7 in June.

Published May 19th 2025, 19:19 IST