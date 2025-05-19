Samsung One UI 7 Update: List of All Eligible Phones in India

Updated May 19th 2025, 19:19 IST
Samsung’s One UI 7 update is widely available for the company’s phones and tablets in India. The One UI 7 rollout expanded to India and other regions, such as Europe, shortly after it began in South Korea. While only the flagship phones were eligible initially, Samsung later announced the update for mid-range phones. Here are all the eligible Samsung phones and tablets for the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.
Go to Settings on your device, followed by a tap on Software updates. Now, tap the Download and install button to start downloading the software. After the update is downloaded, press Install now to begin the installation process. Ensure your phone or tablet has enough battery and your data is safely backed up.
According to Samsung, the One UI 7 update will be available to mid-range phone lineups, like the Galaxy A-series, Galaxy M-series, and even the Galaxy F-series. Phones such as the Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F14 5G, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G, and the Galaxy XCover 7 are eligible for One UI 7 in June.
