Samsung One UI 8 Beta 2 Now Rolling Out to Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, & S25 in India

Samsung appears to have begun rolling out the second One UI 8 beta to its latest flagship Galaxy S25 series. Kicked off last month, the One UI 8 beta programme is also now available for users of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 in India. The latest beta update reportedly brings several bug fixes and system improvements, but no new features have made the cut.

Tipster Tarun Vats said the One UI 8 beta 2 was released in South Korea on Thursday, followed by a rollout in other markets such as India, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. According to posts on Samsung Community Forum, the firmware versions for the latest beta build are S938NKSU4ZYF3, S938NOKR4ZYF3 or S938NKSU4BYF3 for devices in Germany, South Korea, and the UK, respectively. The firmware version for Indian testers has not been specified.

Samsung One UI 8 beta 2: What’s new

The latest beta build for One UI 8 brings performance improvements and patches, resulting in a size of around 1.2GB. Screenshots floating on the internet show the latest build fixes issues such as text misalignment for Now briefs, inaccurate sizes of lock screen widgets, and failure of the lock screen fingerprint sensor. It also fixes the disappearing Air Command icon when using the S Pen.

Performance improvements include optimisations for the battery widget icon, low volume during Bluetooth calls in cars, notifications sound during gaming, alarm sound, and Galaxy AI tools, such as wallpapers and weather. According to the screenshots, Samsung has also fixed the Camera app with better stabilisation and under-the-hood improvements.

How to install Samsung One UI 8 beta 2?