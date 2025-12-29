Samsung Quietly Turns Q‑Symphony into a Five‑Device Audio Network, to Showcase at CES 2026

Samsung’s CES 2026 showcase will feature flashy new soundbars and Wi‑Fi speakers, but the biggest update may be hidden in the fine print. The company’s Q‑Symphony technology, which synchronises TVs and sound devices, with the 2026 model will support up to five connected audio products at once, transforming what was once a TV‑plus‑soundbar feature into a full‑home audio ecosystem.

For years, Q‑Symphony allowed Samsung TVs to work in tandem with a single soundbar, blending speaker output for richer sound. In 2026, the system expands dramatically- users can now pair a TV with multiple devices, including the flagship HW‑Q990H soundbar, the new Music Studio 7 Wi‑Fi speaker, and even outdoor Sound Tower models. Samsung says the system automatically calibrates audio based on room conditions, delivering clearer dialogue and more immersive surround sound without manual tweaking.

"In 2026, Samsung Q-Symphony becomes even more adaptive, enabling compatible Samsung TVs, soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers to operate as a unified sound ecosystem. Samsung Q-Symphony now allows users to pair up to five sound devices with a Samsung TV. The feature can also automatically adjust sound based on your room, helping calibrate for optimal performance The result is clear dialogue and detailed surround sound, making you feel like you are in the middle of the scene," says Samsung.

This shift signals a broader strategy. Rather than selling standalone soundbars or speakers, Samsung is positioning its audio lineup as nodes in a connected network. With SmartThings integration, users can manage playback, group devices, and stream music across rooms from a single app. It’s a move that mirrors Apple’s ecosystem play with AirPods and HomePods, but scaled to home theatre.

The HW‑Q990H soundbar debuts “Sound Elevation” to lift dialogue toward the screen’s centre, while the All‑in‑One HW‑QS90H packs 13 drivers and a Quad Bass Woofer without needing a separate subwoofer. The Music Studio 7, designed by Erwan Bouroullec, delivers 3.1.1‑channel spatial audio with AI‑driven bass control, while the smaller Music Studio 5 emphasises design harmony with clear, balanced sound.

Yet the overlooked headline is Q‑Symphony’s expansion. By allowing five devices to operate as one, Samsung is effectively turning its TVs into the hub of a modular audio system. Consumers no longer have to choose between a soundbar or Wi‑Fi speakers; they can mix and match, knowing the system will sync seamlessly. For buyers, this could mean one purchase leads to more. A living room soundbar today, a Music Studio speaker tomorrow, and eventually a Sound Tower for outdoor parties - all in sync.